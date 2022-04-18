INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ, ARQQW) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 18, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that Arqit’s encryption technology “might never apply beyond niche uses,” and that, when the Company went public, Arqit had “little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system,” citing individuals familiar with the matter.

On this news, Arqit’s share price fell $2.57, or 17.1%, to close at $12.49 per share on April 18, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Arqit securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

