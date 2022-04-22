Performance Drink Group Engages TD Media LLC for Digital Strategy

PDPG retracts use of ‘5 hour energy' in marketing of Pro Boost

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / Performance Drink Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PDPG) ("PDPG" or the "Company"), a new force in the manufacturing of unique Sports Nutrition and Energy Drinks, is excited to announce that is has engaged TD Media LLC in order to assist the company in raising awareness about the company and to provide comprehensive digital media marketing campaigns for the company.

The services to be provided by TD Media include digital media, marketing strategies, advertising, and awareness campaigns. The engagement of TD Media is ongoing, is expected to extend for a period of 90 days and has a ‘digital spend' budget of approximately US$300,000. Neither TD Media nor any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company.

Separately, in a recent press release, the Company incorrectly used the term ‘5-hour energy' in connection with its Pro Boost supplement beverage and the Company retracts that statement. ‘5-Hour Energy' is the trademark of IP Holdings, LLC and Innovation Ventures, LLC, which are not affiliated with PDPG or its products and have not endorsed, sponsored or approved PDPG or its products. The Company has agreed not to use the term again in connection with its products in any way.

Pro Boost will be available in the next 4-6 weeks. The Company has already begun taking pre-orders direct from major retailers. Consumers will be able to order through the Company's new website within the next 2 weeks.

Management is focused on driving sales of Pro Boost by targeting distribution through specialty-supplement retail, as well as the traditional grocery and convenience store space. More details will be announced soon.

"The shot category needs a product that can generate new traffic to a stale category," stated James Gracely, Senior Vice President of Performance Drink Group. "Pro Boost will mobilize an often undervalued beverage consumer by focusing on the gamer/streamer community. Pro Boost will have a wide appeal in all classes of trade as we seek placement across a broad spectrum of high-impact high-volume retail end-points."

In addition to energizers like Taurine, Malic Acid, N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine, Glucuronolactone, Caffeine, and L-Phenylalanine, Pro Boost features a robust burst of B Vitamins, including 100% of the recommended daily value for Niacin, 2,000% of the recommended daily value for Vitamin B6, 100% of the recommended daily value for Folic Acid, and 8,333% of the recommended daily value for Vitamin B12.

Pro Boost contains no calories, no sugar, no GMO, no gluten, no artificial colors, and no preservatives.

About Performance Drink Group

Performance Drink Group is an emerging force in the development, production, and distribution of unique Sports Nutrition and Energy Drink solutions. The company is currently targeting growth in shareholder value through both organic and strategic channels.

For more information, please visit us at Performancedrinkgroup.com .

