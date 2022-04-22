Linkfire enters multi-year marketing and affiliate agreement with Amazon Music

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / Linkfire ( STO:LINKFI, Financial)(NASDAQ:LINKFI.ST) has signed a new marketing and affiliate agreement with Amazon Music, which is intended to support the growth of the company's traffic commissions.

The new agreement further supports Linkfire's position as a leading marketing platform for music and entertainment. Through the new agreement, Amazon Music leverages a custom strategy for user acquisition that has been designed with Linkfire to cover multiple touchpoints of fan interaction across its vast and growing discovery network.

Linkfire's affiliate agreements monetize traffic when consumers sign up to a digital service provider or transact through a smart link. The new agreement with Amazon Music supports the monetization of Linkfire's traffic.

Linkfire will provide updates on the financial impact of the new agreement in its forthcoming financial reports.

Lars Ettrup, CEO and co-founder at Linkfire, comments:

"We are proud to announce this multi-year affiliate agreement with Amazon Music. Stronger affiliate collaborations enable the growth of our traffic commissions, as the majority of consumer connections still remain unmonetized. This agreement further strengthens our global market position within entertainment discovery and also supports our strategic ambition to further increase traffic monetization. In 2021, Linkfire connected 1.6 billion consumers to music and entertainment services and this agreement means that more fans across the globe can find the content they love."

Andrea Arcari, Chief Business Development Officer at Linkfire, adds:

"Amazon has built impressive and strong devices and services and Amazon Music contributes to this by supporting the retention and growth of the subscription business at Amazon. Linkfire is now happy to provide this affiliate model that now supports Amazon Music to drive the growth of their global subscriber base."

About Amazon Music



Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with their voice. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership. Listeners can also enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 90 million songs and the latest new releases. Amazon Music Unlimited customers also now have access to the highest-quality listening experience available, with more than 90 million songs available in High Definition (HD), more than 7 million songs in Ultra HD, and a growing catalog of spatial audio. Customers also have free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music. All Amazon Music tiers now offer a wide selection of podcasts at no additional cost, and live streaming in partnership with Twitch. Engaging with music and culture has never been more natural, simple, and fun. For more information, visit amazonmusic.com or download the Amazon Music app.

About Linkfire



Linkfire is the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries with the mission to empower entertainment discovery everywhere. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2021, 1.6 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 33.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 36 percent. Linkfire has more than 100 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon and Accra. Linkfire ("LINKFI") is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: https://investors.linkfire.com/.

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-04-22 23:00 CEST.

