Undervalued Visa Offers a Safe, High-Growth Dividend

Stocks that offer low dividend yields tend to compensate for the lower levels of income with high growth rates. This makes these stocks more attractive to those who are seeking a fast-rising dividend as opposed to just income.

One good example of this is Visa Inc. ( V, Financial), which has raised its dividend aggressively since its initial public offering. In addition, shares are trading with a discount to both their historical average multiple as well as their intrinsic value.

Let’s look closer at the company to see why I believe Visa’s safe dividend may offer value today.

Company background and results history

Visa had its IPO in early 2008, raising nearly $18 billion in what is still the largest IPO in the history of the U.S. The $444 billion company generates annual revenue of $24 billion.

Though it has many positive tailwinds, the size of Visa’s payment network is its chief competitive advantage. The company operates the largest retail electronic payment network in the world. Visa’s network can handle close to 65,000 transaction per second, making it a very reliable network for financial transactions.

Another factor working in the company’s favor is the transition from cash payments to credit card continues at a brisk pace. Approximately $6 trillion of electronic payments were made in 2021, which is a 40% increase over the last two years.

Some of this is due to the effects of Covid-19 as consumers were forced to shop more online for goods and services, but this transition has been taking place for some time. The pandemic just accelerated this trend. The rise of e-commerce can be seen in almost every industry as this method of shopping is now used by large percentages of people. Visa, with its industry-leading network, is in an advantageous position to capitalize on the ongoing shift from cash to card payments.

With more than 3.8 billion cards in use as of the most recent quarter, Visa has an incredibly large pool of customers. This makes the card a preferred one for merchants as they look to appeal to as wide an customer group as possible.

The aforementioned Covid-19 pandemic did weigh on results for the company, particularly in Europe where cross-border transactions are so important. Companywide cross-border volumes fell as much as 40% per quarter during the height of the pandemic. The good news is that cross-border volume growth has largely returned in the recent quarters, showing a quick rebound in the company’s business.

Revenue for the last decade has a compound annual growth rate of more than 9.8% over the last decade. Earnings per share have compounded at nearly 16% over the last 10 years. A reduction of almost 900 million shares during the period has aided results, but net profit has a compound annual growth rate of 14.5% since 2012. The net profit margin as improved from 40.3% in 2012 to 51.1% last year, a gain of 1,080 basis points for the 2012 to 2021 period.

Visa is the rare company that has seen incredibly growth rates for a long period of time, but still looks likely to post high growth going forward. Analysts expect the company will generate earnings per share of $7.07 in 2022 and $8.37 in 2023, implying growth of 19.6% for this fiscal year and 18.4% growth next fiscal year.

Shares of Visa yield just 0.7%, half of the average yield for the S&P 500 Index.

Recession performance and dividend growth history

Visa entered the public markets in the middle of the Great Recession, but did show usurpingly good results early as a publicly traded entity.

Listed below are the company’s adjusted earnings per share totals during and after the last recession:

2008 adjusted earnings per share: 56 cents

2009 adjusted earnings per share: 81 cents (44.6% increase)

2010 adjusted earnings per share: 98 cents (21% increase)

2011 adjusted earnings per share: $1.25 (27.6% increase)

2012 adjusted earnings per share: $1.55 (24% increase)

Visa saw a substantial improvement in its business during the last year of the Great Recession and the company produced excellent figures almost every year since. Only fiscal year 2020, which covered the majority of the calendar year, saw a decline. This period saw just a 5.3% decrease in earnings per share mostly due to the pandemic.

The next recession might present headwinds for the company, but Visa’s leading spot in an industry that continues to grow might prevent drastic drawdowns in the business.

This should mean that Visa can continue to grow its dividend, something the company has done for14 years. The last decade has a seen a CAGR of 22.2% as the company has aggressively raised its dividend. Few, if any, companies can sustain such a growth rate as the size of the dividend becomes larger.

That being the case, Visa’s most recent increases remain aggressive. The company raised its dividend by 17.2% in late October of last year, which is in the vicinity of the five-year compound annual growth rate of 18%.

Payout ratios and the impact of debt on future dividend growth

Along with strong dividend growth rates, Visa’s payout ratios are very low.

Visa distributed $1.34 of dividends per share in the most recent fiscal year, while generating earnings per share of $5.91. This equates to a payout ratio of 23%. Shareholders should see dividends totaling $1.50 for 2022, resulting in a forecasted payout ratio of 21% using analysts’ estimates for the fiscal year. Both payout ratios are very close to the 10-year average payout ratio of 20%.

Free cash flow paints a similar picture. Visa distributed dividends of $2.8 billion last fiscal year. Free cash flow totaled $14.5 billion, resulting in a payout ratio of 19%. The three years prior had an average free cash flow payout ratio of 20%.

Visa’s earnings and free cash flow payout ratios are almost identical as to the respective averages. The company has more than sufficient room to continue to grow its dividend even in the face of extreme headwinds. Even the quarters where Covid-19 had the most profound impact on the company, Visa still raised its dividend by almost 10%.

A high-growth business coupled with very low payout ratios means investors are likely to continue to see double-digit dividend increases for the foreseeable future.

Debt, while important to consider, looks unlikely to impact dividend growth for the company.

Visa had interest expense of $513 million in 2021. Total debt was nearly $21 billion at the end of the fiscal year, giving the company a weighted average interest rate of 2.4%.

The image below shows where Visa’s weighted average interest rate would need to reach before free cash flow wasn’t enough to support dividend payments.

Source: Author’s calculations.

As you can see, Visa’s weighted average interest rate would need to rise above 58.3% before dividends were not covered by the company’s free cash flow.

Considering how low the present weighted average interest rate is and how much free cash flow Visa generates, it is unlikely that debt obligations will impact the company’s ability to continue paying and raising its dividend.

Valuation

Visa’s stock is currently trading at 29.8 times forward earnings. The stock has traded with an average price-earnings ratio of 27.5 over the last decade. The five-year average multiple is closer to 32 times earnings, so shares are slightly overvalued on a long-term basis, but undervalued using the medium-term average.

The GF Value chart says Visa is undervalued relative to its intrinsic value.

With a share price of $211 and a GF Value of $245.11, Visa has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86. Reaching the GF Value would result in a 16.1% gain in share price.

Final thoughts

Visa has been a very successful company ever since entering the public market. Nearly all metrics have grown at a double-digit clip. Many of these metrics don’t show signs of slowing down.

The strong business model has supported impressive levels of dividend growth for more than a decade. The company is positioned to continue to grow its dividend at a very high rate due to numerous tailwinds. The payout ratios are also very low.

Shares of Visa are trading at a decent discount to the stock’s intrinsic value, giving investors an opportunity to purchase a stock that has a safe yield, the likelihood of double-digit dividend growth and potential total returns in mid-double-digit range.