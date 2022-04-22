Alberton Acquisition Corporation Terminates the Merger Agreement

New York, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously disclosed, on April 13, 2022, Alberton Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) was notified by SolarMax Technology, Inc., a Nevada corporation (“SolarMax”) that it intended to terminate an agreement and plan of merger, dated as of October 27, 2020 (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”) because it reasonably believed that the proposed merger (the “Merger”) between the Company and SolarMax would not be completed by April 26, 2022.

On April 20, 2022, the Company received a written notice from SolarMax that SolarMax terminates the Merger Agreement pursuant to the termination clause provided in the Merger Agreement.

On April 22, 2022, the Company received the determination notice from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (“the Panel”) to delist the Company’s shares from Nasdaq and suspend trading in those shares effective at the open of trading of April 26, 2022 because the Company is not expected to complete the initial business combination by April 26, 2022.

The Company will liquidate its trust account and distribute payments to public shareholders of the record date of April 26, 2022.

About Alberton

Alberton is a British Virgin Islands blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Alberton’s units, ordinary shares and warrants are currently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “ALACU,” “ALAC” and “ALACW, respectively.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

