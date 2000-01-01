Shoppers Super-Charge American Express' 1st Quarter

Habits are hard things to break – which suits American Express Co. ( AXP, Financial) just fine.

The New York City-based credit giant looked on as cardmembers resumed their pre-pandemic shopping habits, resulting in a 30% spike in spending in the first quarter of 2022. Indeed, spending in the month of March set a record. At the same time, however, profits for the quarter dropped about 6% from a year ago.

According to executives, cardholders charged $350 billion on American Express cards during the year’s opening quarter. In fact, the average holder charged almost $6,000 on their accounts during the period, a leap of 27% compared to last year. That trend back to pre-pandemic spending levels is also being enjoyed by competitors like Mastercard Inc. ( MA, Financial), Visa Inc. ( V, Financial) and Discover Financial Services ( DFS, Financial).

The company on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $2.1 billion, or $2.73 per share, compared with net income of $2.2 billion, or $2.74 per share, a year ago. First-quarter consolidated total revenue net of interest expense was $11.7 billion, up 29% from $9.1 billion a year ago. The increase primarily reflected growth in cardmember spending compared to the prior year, according to a release.

Friday’s trading ended with American Express’ share price at $180.54, down 2.80% or $5.20. After hours, the stock retreated slightly to $180.

In a statement, Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri said, “Our strong first-quarter results demonstrated the continued business momentum we’ve achieved over the last several quarters despite the uncertain macro environment. Revenues were up 29% year-over-year, driven by cardmember spending growth of 35% globally on an FX-adjusted basis, with volumes reaching a monthly record high in March.”

That performance was enabled by the company’s ongoing investments in areas critical to sustainable, long-term growth, he added, including customer acquisition, engagement and retention. American Express added 3 million new proprietary cards in the quarter, as acquisitions of U.S. Consumer Platinum and Gold Cards and U.S. Business Platinum Cards reached all-time highs for the quarter. With travel activity continuing to pick up, it also had record monthly acquisitions for Delta Cards in March.

The credit card company also saw increased engagement across customer categories, led by strong spending by millennial and gen Z card members and small and medium-sized businesses, which were up 56% and 30%, respectively, on a foreign exchange-adjusted basis over last year.

Goods and services spending, which is the largest category of spending on American Express’ network, continued to accelerate in the quarter, growing 21% on an foreign exchange-adjusted basis over last year. Travel and Entertainment spending was up 121% on an adjusted basis and reached pre-pandemic levels globally for the first time in March, driven by continued strength in consumer travel.

Consolidated provisions for credit losses resulted in a benefit of $33 million, compared with a benefit of $675 million a year ago, management said. The change reflected a significantly lower net reserve release in the current quarter compared with a year ago, partially offset by lower net write-offs in the current quarter, with credit metrics remaining near historic lows. Consolidated expenses were $9.1 billion, up 34% from $6.7 billion a year ago, reflecting higher customer engagement costs primarily driven by a 30% increase in network volumes.

Operating expenses were also higher, according to the release, reflecting net gains on Amex Ventures equity investments in the prior year and increased compensation costs in the current quarter.