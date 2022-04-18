The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ, ARQQW) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz continues its investigation of Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 18, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that Arqit’s encryption technology “might never apply beyond niche uses,” and that, when the Company went public, Arqit had “little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system,” citing individuals familiar with the matter.

On this news, Arqit’s share price fell $2.57, or 17.1%, to close at $12.49 per share on April 18, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

