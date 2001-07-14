The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz continues its investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MULN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 6, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Mullen misrepresented results of certain battery testing. Furthermore, the report claimed that a 2020 joint venture to manufacture Mullen’s battery technology “didn’t exist at all” and was “an apparent fabrication.”

On this news, Mullen’s stock fell $0.34, or 12.5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.38 per share on April 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

