Insider Alert: An Insider Just Sold Horizon Therapeutics PLC Shares

GuruFocus data shows that EVP and CFO Paul Hoelscher purchased 50000 shares in Horizon Therapeutics PLC ( HZNP) at 2022-04-20.

Insiders selling shares can cause investors concern. This could indicate that insiders have become bearish about the shares of their company's stock. Investors should pay close attention to insiders' ability to determine the company's value. We will take a closer look at Horizon Therapeutics PLC's insider sale to determine if investors should be skeptical.

Paul Hoelscher trades

Paul Hoelscher sold total 405553 shares over the last year.

Paul Hoelscher may have been selling the stock of their company for a long time. Contrary to what was expected, this could be a good sign for stock. Insiders selling frequently could indicate that their company has a large number of stock options for executives. Executives will sell some shares to raise cash. It is possible, however, that insiders became more bearish about the stock. Insider selling should not be taken lightly by investors.

Trends from the inside

One insider selling doesn't necessarily mean other insiders have a bearish view of the stock. Is the stock being sold by other insiders? Or have top company executives and owners bought more recently?

Horizon Therapeutics PLC's insider transactions history shows that there were 0 insider buys over the last year. During the same period, 37 insider sales were made.

Paul Hoelscher isn't the only insider who has sold shares in recent months. Other company insiders have also been selling more than buying, which can be alarming for investors. We should remember that insiders can sell shares for different reasons. A high level of insider sales could indicate a negative sign or neutral, depending upon the motivation behind it.

