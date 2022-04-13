SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synopsys, Inc. - SNPS

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Synopsys, Inc. ("Synopsys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNPS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Synopsys and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 13, 2022, Bloomberg published an article reporting that Synopsys "is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies". Citing "people familiar with the matter", the article reported that "[i]nvestigators are looking into allegations that Synopsys, working with affiliates in China, provided chip designs and software to Huawei Technologies Co.'s HiSilicon unit for manufacture at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp." As the article noted, "U.S. companies are barred from selling some types of technology to Huawei and SMIC because they've been designated as threats to national security by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security." On this news, Synopsys's stock price fell sharply over the following two trading sessions.

