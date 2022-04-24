Vislink Will Demonstrate New AeroLink Air-to-Ground System for Live News and Sports Applications at NAB 2022

World’s First Bi-Directional COFDM/5G/Mesh System Provides Breaking News and Sports Aerial Coverage with Seamless Distribution to all Platforms



Mt. Olive, NJ, April 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will showcase how the new AeroLink downlink solution supports live news and sports applications at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, April 23-27. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite in booth #C7508.

AeroLink was introduced at the recent HAI HELI-EXPO 2022 event in Dallas, Texas, where it was enthusiastically received by members of the public safety community that employ helicopters in their law enforcement and newsgathering operations. Many of the same AeroLink benefits appreciated by public safety personnel, including outstanding 4K video quality, real-time connectivity, extensive operating ranges, and flexible support for COFDM, MESH and bonded cellular/5G networks are also prized by broadcast/ENG professionals for transmitting air-based feeds from breaking news and sporting events.

“We are pleased to showcase the AeroLink for use by the broadcast community at NAB,” said Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “It is an ideal solution for delivering the immediacy and immersive involvement that news and sports audiences are seeking. For newsgathering organizations and event producers, deploying the AeroLink as part of our Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS) ensures they will capture every moment of the events and action unfolding on the ground. Leveraging our field-proven experience supporting demanding military and public safety operations, we can provide the broadcast and ENG market the advanced video quality, robust connectivity, and extensive distribution to all broadcast and cloud platforms that they require.”

AeroLink is an aircraft-based unit that supports IP-based, fully bi-directional data transmission and tight integration with other elements of the Vislink AVDS, including the Quantum and other Vislink central receivers. It is a lightweight, full-featured 4K or 2 x 1080p 60 HEVC digital dual encoding video downlink solution built to address the demanding requirements of airborne operations. It incorporates Vislink’s dual-encode HEVC technology to deliver superior-quality video, reduced bandwidth for seamless, extended geographical coverage and support for multiple video services over the same signal. AeroLink includes an optional MANET (MESH) component as a node in an ad-hoc system, and a 5G transceiver that may be used as part of the 5G public infrastructure to ensure low-latency, broadcast-quality transmissions.

AeroLink is available now for pre-ordering directly from Vislink and through its integration partners.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

