FRIDAY DEADLINE: Affirm Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - AFRM

/PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) securities onafter Affirm sent a tweet concerning its second quarter 2022 financial results at approximately(the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in, No. 22-cv-01243. Filed onin the Northern District of, theclass action lawsuit charges Affirm and its top executive officer with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: Affirm purports to be a "next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce." At approximatelyon, Affirm issued a tweet from its official account in which Affirm disclosed certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The tweet, which was published prior to Affirm's planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%.As theclass action lawsuit alleges, the tweet caused Affirm's share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading. Theclass action lawsuit further alleges that the tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of Affirm's second quarter financial results.Affirm deleted the tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were lackluster – with Affirm posting a loss ofper share, compared with analyst expectations ofper share. On news of the deleted tweet and subsequent release of the full earnings, Affirm's share price fellper share from an intra-day high ofper share to close atper share on, or approximately 32%, damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Affirm securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins& Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway,92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP