STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) ( FRA:6QP, Financial)( STO:RENEW, Financial)

Renewcell's annual report for 2021 has today been published on the company's website www.renewcell.com and is attached to this release.

Printed copies of the annual report will be made available. Shareholders and other interested parties who wish to receive a printed copy of the annual report for 2021 can order it by emailing name and address to [email protected].

Contact

Hugo Petit

Chief Financial Officer

invest[email protected]

+46 70 7787196

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to inspire an Industrial Evolution to a sustainable world by producing high quality materials from recycled textiles.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, [email protected].

Attachments

Annual Report 2021 Renewcell AB

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/698597/Renewcell-Publishes-its-Annual-Report-for-2021



