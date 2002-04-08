Full Video of Ebix Chairman Robin Raina in a Fireside Chat - on the Topic 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat - The Global Opportunity' at Times Network's India Economic Conclave 2022

MUMBAI, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Times Network’s India Economic Conclave in Mumbai on April 22nd 2022, Ebix Chairman Robin Raina said the dream of a self-reliant India cannot be realized without advancing into intellectual property creation as a top national priority. The full video of the 30-minute fireside chat at the India Economic Conclave, with Times Network Executive Editor Mihir Bhatt can be seen on – https://ebixcash.com/all n ews/#videos



Times Network’s flagship annual event - India Economic Conclave (IEC), was held on Thursday and Friday last week in Mumbai, India at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). The two-day event featured many insightful sessions with luminaries such as Former US Secretary of State Mrs. Hilary Clinton, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and top business leaders like Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, Chairperson - National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development K V Kamath, Chairman & Managing Director - ITC Limited Sanjiv Puri and CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks - Nikesh Arora.

Speaking at the Conclave, Raina said India needs to be at the forefront of intellectual property creation and the country needs companies that can compete with global firms who presently dominate in the intellectual property space.

He said that Indian companies till now have primarily focused on building intellectual property for other foreign companies. He added that there is a renewed focus from the government now on intellectual property creation. Raina said Mr. Modi’s Make in India campaign now seamlessly needs to evolve into a “Make in India for the World” effort, which is the need of hour to push the barrier on the intellectual property front.

On the present scenario in the Indian startup ecosystem in terms of scale, volume and profitability, he said unicorns in India chasing volume and valuation must realize that first they need to be “atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) themselves, and then only they can contribute towards the mission of a self-reliant India.

Amongst other topics, he talked about the need for public-private partnership towards aggregating CSR funds in a planned manner for specific projects of national importance, targeted at improving the lives of the underprivileged.

