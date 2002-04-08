Solid Biosciences Management to Host Call on April 27, 2022 to Discuss Updated Corporate Strategy and First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. ( SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that it will release first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Management will host a conference call on the same date beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and a strategic update to develop SGT-001 and SGT-003 pipeline programs for Duchenne.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.solidbio.com under the “News & Events” tab in the Investor Relations section, or by clicking here. Participants may also access the call by dialing +1 866-763-0341 (domestic) or +1 703-871-3818 (international), referencing Conference ID# 6545417.

The archived webcast will be available in the “News and Events” section of the Company's website.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001, as well as our recently announced next-generation gene therapy candidate, SGT-003. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Investor Contacts:

David Carey

FINN Partners

212-867-1768

[email protected]

Caitlin Lowie

Solid Biosciences

607-423-3219

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Erich Sandoval

FINN Partners

917-497-2867

[email protected]