Revlon Announces At-the-Market Equity Offering Program

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) (“Revlon” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), under which it may offer and sell shares of its Class A common stock (the “Shares”) having an aggregate offering price of up to $25,000,000 from time to time through an “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Program”). The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from any sales of Shares under the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, which may include additions to working capital, capital expenditures, repayment of debt, the financing of possible acquisitions and investments or stock repurchases. In order to meet the continued demand for the Company’s products, some or all of the net proceeds from any sales of Shares under the ATM Program may be used to help alleviate supply chain disruptions previously disclosed by the Company. The timing and amount of any sales will depend on a variety of factors to be determined by the Company.

The Shares will be offered through Jefferies LLC (“Jefferies”), as sales agent. Jefferies may sell Shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an “at-the-market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation, sales made directly on the New York Stock Exchange, on any other existing trading market for the Shares, to or through a market maker or in negotiated transactions. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices and, as a result, sales prices may vary.

The prospectus supplement filed today adds to, updates or otherwise changes information contained in the existing prospectus contained in a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the SEC on April 8, 2022 (File No. 333-264032), for the offering of Shares. Prospective investors should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed or submitted with the SEC (some of which are incorporated by reference into the prospectus and prospectus supplement) for more complete information about the Company and the ATM Program, including the risks associated with investing in the Company. Investors may obtain copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering without charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, potential investors may contact Jefferies, who will arrange to provide them these documents, at: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by e-mail at [email protected].

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Shares of the Company, which is made only by means of a prospectus supplement and related prospectus. There will be no sale of Shares in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation of an offer to buy or sale would be unlawful.

About Revlon, Inc.

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera and AllSaints.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect actual results of operations; changes in financial condition; changes in general U.S. or international economic or industry conditions and/or conditions in the Company’s reportable segments; changes in estimates, expectations or assumptions; or other circumstances, conditions, developments and/or events arising after the issuance of this press release, except for the Company's ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on preliminary or potentially inaccurate estimates and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the estimated financial information. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s expectations to remain diligent in managing its cost base to reduce the COVID-19 pandemic's continued impact on the Company’s profitability; and (ii) the Company’s belief that while it still has challenges to face – namely the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – it has the right long-term strategy in place and will continue to execute against it. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, including as a result of the risks and other items described in Revlon’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, in Revlon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments thereto, if any, filed with the SEC (which may be viewed on the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov or on Revlon, Inc.’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.revloninc.com). Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the Company’s forward-looking statements include: (i) difficulties, delays or unanticipated costs or charges or less than expected cost reductions and other benefits resulting from the Company's cost reduction initiatives and/or restructuring activities, higher than anticipated restructuring charges and/or payments and/or changes in the expected timing of such charges and/or payments; and/or less than expected additional sources of liquidity from such initiatives; and/or (ii) the Company’s inability, in whole or in part, to continue to execute its business strategy, such as due to unanticipated circumstances or results affecting the Company's financial performance and or sales growth, including: greater than anticipated levels of consumers choosing to purchase their beauty products through e-commerce and other social media channels and/or greater than anticipated declines in the brick-and-mortar retail channel, or either of those conditions occurring at a rate faster than anticipated; the Company's inability to address the pace and impact of the new commercial landscape, such as its inability to enhance its e-commerce and social media capabilities and/or increase its penetration of e-commerce and social media channels; the Company's inability to drive a successful long-term omni-channel strategy and significantly increase its e-commerce penetration; difficulties, delays and/or the Company's inability to (in whole or in part) develop and implement effective content to enhance its online retail position, improve its consumer engagement across social media platforms and/or transform its technology and data to support efficient management of its digital infrastructure; the Company incurring greater than anticipated levels of expenses and/or debt to facilitate the foregoing objectives, which could result in, among other things, less than anticipated revenues and/or profitability; decreased consumer spending in response to weak economic conditions or weakness in the consumption of beauty products in one or more of the Company's segments, whether attributable to COVID-19 or otherwise; geopolitical risks, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict; macroeconomic headwinds, such as high inflation or a potential recession/economic contraction; adverse changes in tariffs, foreign currency exchange rates, foreign currency controls and/or government-mandated pricing controls; decreased sales of the Company's products as a result of increased competitive activities by the Company's competitors; decreased performance by third-party suppliers, whether due to COVID-19, shortages of raw materials or otherwise; and/or supply chain disruptions at the Company's manufacturing facilities, whether attributable to COVID-19 or shortages of raw materials, components, and labor, or transportation constraints or otherwise; changes in consumer preferences, such as reduced consumer demand for the Company's color cosmetics and other current products, including new product launches; changes in consumer purchasing habits, including with respect to retailer preferences and/or among sales channels, such as due to the continuing consumption declines in core beauty categories in the mass retail channel in North America, whether attributable to COVID-19 or otherwise; lower than expected customer acceptance or consumer acceptance of, or less than anticipated results from, the Company's existing or new products, whether attributable to COVID-19 or otherwise; higher than expected retail store closures in the brick-and-mortar channels where the Company sells its products, as consumers continue to shift purchases to online and e-commerce channels, whether attributable to COVID-19 or otherwise; higher than expected purchases of permanent displays, capital expenditures, debt service payments and costs, cash tax payments, pension and other post-retirement plan contributions, payments in connection with the Company's restructuring programs, severance not otherwise included in the Company's restructuring programs, business and/or brand acquisitions (including, without limitation, through licensing transactions), if any, debt and/or equity repurchases, if any, costs related to litigation, discontinuing non-core business lines and/or entering and/or exiting certain territories and/or channels of trade, advertising, promotional and marketing activities or for sales returns related to any reduction of space by the Company's customers, product discontinuances or otherwise or lower than expected results from the Company's advertising, promotional, pricing and/or marketing plans, whether attributable to COVID-19 or otherwise; decreased sales of the Company’s existing or new products, whether attributable to COVID-19 or otherwise; actions by the Company's customers, such as greater than expected inventory management and/or de-stocking, and greater than anticipated space reconfigurations or reductions in display space and/or product discontinuances or a greater than expected impact from pricing, marketing, advertising and/or promotional strategies by the Company's customers, whether attributable to COVID-19 or otherwise; and changes in the competitive environment and actions by the Company's competitors, including, among other things, business combinations, technological breakthroughs, implementation of new pricing strategies, new product offerings, increased advertising, promotional and marketing spending and advertising, promotional and/or marketing successes by competitors. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Revlon’s results to differ materially from expected results. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Revlon’s website or other websites referenced herein shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

