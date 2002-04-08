Wrap Technologies Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

TEMPE, Ariz., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. ( WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has, effective as of April 19, 2022, granted Kevin Mullins an equity award as an inducement to enter into his employment as Wrap’s President, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

TJ Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented:

"We are very excited to reestablish the President role and have Kevin step into that important position. Kevin has a strong vision for taking Wrap's go-to-market and sales capabilities to the next level in order to drive long-term growth globally for Wrap. He has the right background and experience to build out a sales team, integrate marketing and, ultimately, help us scale to enable everyone in public safety to leverage BolaWrap. Kevin’s experience with M & A will be invaluable as we grow. It is also important that Kevin is receiving a significant portion of his compensation in equity, meaning his interests are very well aligned with shareholders and the Company's future performance."

The material terms of the inducement award are as follows:

restricted stock units settleable into a maximum of 175,173 shares of Wrap’s common stock, which will vest in substantially equal installments on each of the first through third anniversaries of the effective date of Mr. Mullins’ employment, subject to Mr. Mullins’ continued employment through each of the vesting dates;





a nonqualified option to purchase up to 356,747 shares of Wrap’s common stock, at an exercise price equal to $2.89, which will vest in substantially equal installments on each of the first through third anniversaries of the effective date of Mr. Mullins’ employment, subject to Mr. Mullins’ continued employment through each of the vesting dates; and





a nonqualified option to purchase up to 692,398 shares of Wrap’s common stock, at an exercise price equal to $2.89, which will vest, subject to Mr. Mullins’s continued employment with the Company through each vesting date, as follows: (a) 1/3rd on the date on which the Company’s market capitalization meets or exceeds $250 million for each trading day during three consecutive months, (b) 1/3rd on the date on which the Company’s market capitalization meets or exceeds $500 million for each trading day during three consecutive months, and (c) the remaining 1/3rd on the date on which the Company’s market capitalization meets or exceeds $1 billion for each trading day during three consecutive months.

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies ( WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

WRAP’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

