Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BOS to Release Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022 and Host Conference Call on May 31, 2022

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RISHON LEZION, Israel, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) ( BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

BOS will host a conference call on May 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

  • Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.
  • Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.
  • Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for the industrial and logistic processes.

Contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | [email protected]

ti?nf=ODUyODAwOCM0ODc3NDU3IzIwMjA3NTI=
B-O-S-Better-Online-Solutions-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus