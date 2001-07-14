Dr. Gary Ansel to Present Pounce™ Thrombectomy System First-in-Human Data at Charing Cross Symposium

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, announced today that Gary Ansel, MD, will present First-In-Human (FIH) data on the company’s Pounce™ Thrombectomy System on Tuesday, April 26, at the Charing Cross International Symposium in London.

TITLE: First In Man: A truly percutaneous nonsuction-based thromboembolectomy catheter approach

DATE: Tuesday, April 26

TIME: 9:45 – 9:55 a.m. (BST); 3:45 – 3:55 a.m. (CDT)

VENUE: Hilton London Metropole, Richmond Room

The Pounce Thrombectomy System received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Sept. 2020 and the first patient use of the device occurred in June 2021. Ansel, the inventor of the Pounce Thrombectomy System and a consultant for Surmodics, will review results from the first 20 thrombectomy procedures performed with the Pounce device across six U.S. medical centers.

The Pounce Thrombectomy System is an intuitive ‘grab and go’, non-aspiration, mechanical thrombectomy solution that empowers physicians to strike quickly to capture and remove clot from the peripheral vasculature without requiring external capital equipment for operation.

“I am delighted to present this FIH data,” said Ansel. “The Pounce Thrombectomy System represents a significant advancement in the treatment of patients with complex peripheral artery disease (PAD) while also focusing on ease of use and efficiency for the physicians treating these patients.”

The Pounce Thrombectomy System is intended for the non-surgical removal of thrombi and emboli from the peripheral arterial vasculature. The device is comprised of three components: a 5 Fr delivery catheter, a basket wire, and a funnel catheter. The basket wire is delivered distal to the location of the thrombus, deploying two nitinol self-expanding baskets. The baskets capture the clot and are retracted into a nitinol collection funnel. With the clot entrained, the system is withdrawn into a minimum 7 Fr guide sheath through which the clot is withdrawn and removed from the body.

About Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

Worldwide, over 200 million people have PAD1, a serious and underdiagnosed circulatory condition caused by build-up of arterial plaque, most commonly in the legs. Twelve to 20 percent of Americans over 60 years old have PAD2, which increases risk of coronary artery disease, heart attack and stroke, and can impair the ability to walk. If left untreated, PAD can lead to gangrene and limb amputation.3 The 5-year mortality rate after nontraumatic major amputations of the lower extremity is estimated to range from 52% to 80%.4

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing development and commercialization of highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about the company’s growth strategy, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the factors identified under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, and updated in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC. These reports are available in the Investors section of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fsurmodics.gcs-web.com and at the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

