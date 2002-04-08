Sysco's Tom Peck Wins 2022 Houston CIO of the Year

HOUSTON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, congratulates Tom Peck, Sysco’s executive vice president and chief information and digital officer on being recognized as the 2022 Houston CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards winner in the Super Global category. The prestigious CIO of the Year ORBIE Award is a leading technology executive recognition program honoring the CIOs who are driving innovation and transforming Houston's leading organizations.



“I am very proud to congratulate Tom on this achievement,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “He leads the development of many critical customer-facing technology solutions that underpin Sysco’s Recipe for Growth business strategy. I’m especially proud of how Tom led the Technology team’s work to support the development of more agile ways of operating, supporting our customers seamlessly through all the twists and turns of the past year.”

Peck is also actively engaged in helping Sysco advance its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. He is a strong proponent of the TechPact, a CIO member organization focused on DEI in the technology sector. As a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and the executive sponsor for Sysco’s Veterans Outreach Associate Resource Group (ARG), he has a direct positive impact on the careers of many veterans and the significant role they play in our company’s success.

The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer-review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients based upon leadership and management effectiveness, business value created by technology innovation and engagement in industry and community endeavors.

