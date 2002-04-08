Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Advises Investors of May 16 Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB, GRABW)

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Grab Holdings Limited (“Grab” or the “Company”) ( GRAB, GRABW) securities between November 12, 2021 and March 3, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”), alleging violation of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The case has been filed in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York.



In December 2021, Grab went public through a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. ( AGC), a special purpose acquisition company. According to the Complaint, in connection with that business combination, the Company emphasized to investors its dramatic growth in the food delivery, digital payments, ride-hailing, and financial services areas.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Grab and certain of the company’s executive officers failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Grab’s driver supply declined during the third quarter; (ii) that, as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to “preemptively recalibrate driver supply”; (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 3, 2022, Grab reported its first quarterly earnings as a public company, announcing a 44% decline in quarterly revenue from the prior year's quarter, and a fiscal 2021 loss of $3.6 billion.

Following this news, shares of Grab’s stock fell $1.95 per share, or over 37% in value, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022.

The Lead Plaintiff deadline in this action is May 16, 2022.

