Triumph Bancorp to Live Stream Annual Meeting

DALLAS, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. ( TBK, Financial) (“the Company”) will be holding its annual shareholders’ meeting on April 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM Central time. The Company will host a live webcast of the annual meeting. Following the business portion of the meeting, Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2021 operational and financial results as well as recent developments from the first quarter of 2022.



A simultaneous view-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations link, or through a direct link here at: https://tbkbank.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mnRGm8xrTdamingx4crH0Q

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. ( TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of payments, factoring, and banking services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph undertakes no duty to update the information.

