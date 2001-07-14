Ferry-Morse Launches New Digital Resources to Help Americans Find Inspiration and More Success in the Garden

Ferry-Morse, one of the oldest and largest home gardening seed packet companies in the U.S., is giving gardening a very modern makeover with a suite of new digital tools that support consumers through all phases of the gardening journey. At The+Greenhouse+blog, gardeners will find inspiration and advice. Once they are ready to purchase, the new Garden+Matchmaker, a first in its category, will provide not only personalized seed and plant recommendations but also environmental factors like the average rainfall and soil type in their gardens. Rewarding them for their loyalty, Ferry-Morse has also launched a new digital Rewards+Program.

“Today consumers expect personalized content and recommendations wherever they are on the Internet. Whether buying jeans, groceries or even cars, there’s a level of curation and customization gardeners just haven’t had up until now. They’ve mostly been left to figure it out themselves,” said Rebecca Sears, Chief Gardening Guru at Ferry-Morse. “With these new digital resources, we’re excited to change that. The Garden Matchmaker plus our Greenhouse support content really elevates the Ferry-Morse online experience and allows us to have a meaningful relationship with our gardeners throughout the growing season.”

No Two Gardens Are Alike

Ferry-Morse’s new online Garden+Matchmaker provides personalized seed and plant recommendations based on a series of questions to ensure gardeners meet their perfect plant matches. By gathering skill level, planting climate, gardening goals and interests for the season, the Matchmaker then pairs gardeners with the products best suited for them.

“The most important factor for success in the garden is picking the right plant,” continued Sears. “If we can help gardeners match with the right plants for their spaces and climates, we know they will be infinitely more pleased with the end results which fosters even more confidence and joy in their green spaces!”

For gardeners ready to get growing, Ferry-Morse recently launched this season’s Plantlings%26trade%3B collection featuring over 100 varieties of healthy baby plants nurtured in Ferry-Morse’s professional nursery and shipped directly to front doors. Arriving with established root systems to support a more successful garden, Plantlings are available in vegetable, herb, flower, fruit and shrub varieties. New this year, Ferry-Morse has launched its PlantlingsPlus line of larger sized tree and shrub plants, as well as foliage and indoor plants. Plantlings are available to ship now and while supplies last.

Welcome to the Greenhouse

Ferry-Morse is also launching even more gardening content under its new blog, The+Greenhouse. Whether checking in regularly or just on a whim, gardeners can find advice on hundreds of gardening topics, from indoor seed starting to recipes for enjoying the fruits of their labor. The Greenhouse also integrates with the Garden Matchmaker, seamlessly helping those that created profiles link up to the appropriate resource center content to help them make the most of the gardening season.

Reap the Rewards

The new Ferry-Morse+Rewards program offers online shoppers the chance to earn perks just by stocking up on their seeds or grabbing a few new tools for their garden. Shoppers can also earn bonus points for signing up for Ferry-Morse’s newsletter, tagging the brand on social, writing product reviews and more.

Upon registration for Ferry-Morse Rewards, members can start earning and redeeming points for exclusive offers such as free shipping, access to bonus reward events, birthday bonuses and much more. Members will earn one point per dollar spent and unlock perks as they reach various levels such as $5 off with the redemption of 100 points and up to $20 off with the redemption of 400 points.

For gardeners interested in planting it forward, Ferry-Morse is also proud to offer shoppers the option to redeem their points in the form of a donation to Big Green, a nonprofit dedicated to mobilizing millions of people to grow their own food, in support of the Million Gardens Movement.

About Ferry-Morse

Founded in 1856, Ferry-Morse is one of the oldest operating seed companies in the United States and pioneered the practice of selling only fresh flower, herb, and vegetable seeds, packed for the current season. Along with our history comes a wealth of knowledge, innovations, and experience helping generations of gardeners. What has always been at the center of the Ferry-Morse brand are quality and integrity, including a dedication to only Non-GMO seeds. Ferry-Morse is part of the Green Garden Products family of brands, the leading supplier of seed packets and seed starter products for flower and vegetable gardens in North America. Green Garden Products is owned by Central Garden & Pet. ferrymorse.com.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2021 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit www.central.com.

