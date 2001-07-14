Newegg Has Mother's Day Tech Gift Ideas for Every Mom

Newegg (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the launch of a Top Tech for Mom gift guide. Newegg knows Mom wants tech gifts for Mother’s Day and is offering suggestions for gift givers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005201/en/

A mother and child share a moment while using a new laptop. Newegg has hundreds of Mother's Day tech gift ideas for every mom. (Photo: Business Wire)

Newegg’s gift-giving ideas include hundreds of the latest and most desired tech and tech-related products in entertaining, gaming, electronics, PC building, home office, outdoors, and health and wellness to enrich mothers’ lives throughout the year.

See the Top Tech for Mom gift guide here: https%3A%2F%2Fnewegg.io%2FTopTechForMom

Below is the Newegg gift guide breakdown by gift recipient interest type and product categories:

For the Mom Who Loves to Entertain Guests

home appliances, TVs, home audio, projectors, portable devices and robotic vacuums

For the Mom Who Wants a Gaming Set-up

gaming laptops, gaming keyboards, gaming mice, headsets, gaming chairs and desks, video game consoles and accessories

For the Mom Who Loves Electronics

tablets, headphones and portable devices, gadgets and wearables, cell phone accessories, surveillance systems, smart home devices and car electronics

For the Mom Who is a PC Builder

motherboards, VGA, CPU, PSU, hard drives, memory and ODD

For the Mom Who Needs a Home Office

notebooks, 2-in-1, keyboards, mice, webcams, headsets, chairs and desks

For the Mom Who Likes Spending Time Outdoors

drones, outdoor speakers, small home appliances, TVs and home audio

For the Mom Who Strives for Health and Wellness

activity trackers/wearables, smart watches, massage guns, massage chairs, fitness accessories and personal care

For the Mom Who Deserves It All

a variety of products from categories and gift cards

“Just about every mother will be glad to get a tech-inspired Mother’s Day gift, like a new desktop PC, laptop, TV, smartwatch or home appliance to enjoy year-round,” said Benny Tam, Vice President of Category Marketing and Merchandising. “Matching a mother to a tech gift can be challenging so we’re helping remove some of the stress from browsing and buying for mothers who have different interests.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

