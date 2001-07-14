Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
American Express Global Consumer Services Group President to Participate in MoffettNathanson Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Vice Chairman and Group President of Global Consumer Services, Douglas E. Buckminster, will participate in the MoffettNathanson Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit in New York on Wednesday, May 11, at 11:00 a.m EDT. Mr. Buckminster will participate in a question-and-answer session relating to the company’s global consumer services business.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com%2Famericanexpress, instagram.com%2Famericanexpress, linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famerican-express, twitter.com%2Famericanexpress, and youtube.com%2Famericanexpress.

