Marijuana Company of America, Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ("the Company"), operates, invests, and acquires companies exclusively in the cannabis sector, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10 AM EST. Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM/PM Eastern Time (7 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45052

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Marijuana Company of America, Inc. and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) operates, invests, and acquires exclusively companies in the cannabis sector. The Company is a multi-state (licensed) operator and the parent company within the cultivation, distribution, and international consumer product sectors.

For more information, visit: www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Brenda Andrews

Phone: 619-807-1775

Email: [email protected]

