BASF celebrates opening of new Center for Sustainable Agriculture

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF opened its new Center for Sustainable Agriculture today with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Center will provide visitors information and experiences covering a broad range of topics — from technology and innovation driving agriculture’s productivity to how healthy homes and communities are not much different than a farmer’s field.



The ceremony featured information and tours for attendees, which included farmers, agriculture industry stakeholders, elected officials, community partners, members of the media, and BASF executives. Guests had an opportunity to engage with the Center’s interactive exhibits and tour the newly renovated gardens that include more than 100 species of plants, trees, and shrubs.

The BASF Center for Sustainable Agriculture is a place where farmers, consumers, and anyone with questions about agriculture can go for information, conversation, and to increase their knowledge on topics that are driving sustainable agriculture forward.

“Farming is the biggest job on Earth and it’s getting bigger and more complex,” said Paul Rea, Senior Vice President, BASF Agricultural Solutions North America. “Farmers are working to reduce their impact on the planet with an eye on leaving things better for the next generation. The Center showcases technologies and solutions that find the right balance – for farmers, agriculture and future generations, while making tremendous strides to increase productivity and resiliency in an ever-changing world.”

Over the coming decades, our agricultural food system will continue to undergo an accelerated transformation, to provide access to enough healthy, affordable food for a growing population. At the same time, the industry will need to reduce its impact on the planet so future generations can flourish.

Changes also are happening in the professional and specialty solutions markets, including turf and ornamentals, urban and rural pest control, and professional vegetation management. The Center highlights the importance of sustainability in these key areas as well.

The Center’s interactive exhibits highlight BASF’s initiatives in the areas of Sustainability & Biodiversity; Food, Fuel & Fiber; Agricultural Technology; and Pest Control. The Center also is home to a garden featuring many plant varieties that benefit from the application and use of BASF’s sustainable agriculture products.

“From those who make their living in agriculture to those who’ve never stepped foot on a farm, there’s something for everyone to learn and to share at the new Center,” said Chip Shilling, Issues Management and Sustainability Manager, BASF Agricultural Solutions North America. “This is a place where there’s something of interest for everyone ages 8 to 88.”

Rea added that the Center’s focus is to serve others, specifically those in agriculture whose voices are not often heard — our farmers.

“The world is putting more pressure on our farmers, and they’re not getting as much support as they need to meet the demands and the challenges they face on a daily basis,” said Rea. “The Center for Sustainable Agriculture demonstrates that we’re at the forefront of providing farmers with some much-needed support. It also will help us to amplify their voices within and outside of our agricultural food system.”

For additional information about the BASF Center for Sustainable Agriculture, and to schedule an individual tour or group outing, please visit center-for-sustainable-ag.com.

For a digital media kit, please visit https://agriculture.basf.us/crop-protection/cfsa-digital-media-kit.html.

