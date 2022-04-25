TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / ITOCO INC. (OTC Pink:ITMC) ITOCO is pleased to announce its Participation in Earth Day.

Although the world came together last week while celebrating International Earth Day, we at ITOCO INC feel the earth should be cared for EVERY DAY!

As such, ITOCO is expanding our Nopal cactus cultivation in Portugal - turning arid land into productive cultivation - and we're currently finalizing agreements with a number of African countries to introduce them to our program.

ITOCO has been greeted with immense enthusiasm, which bodes well for future expansion. The critical goals in Africa are to slow, and eventually reverse, the rate of desertification, provide carbon off-sets for their mining, oil and gas operations and create a 360 economy. All of which can be delivered by the Nopal cactus.

About ITOCO Inc.:

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, distributing, and producing Planet saving technologies and methodologies in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO INC is a 14-year-old publicly company, quoted on The OTC, under the symbol: ITMC. ITOCO currently has offices in, Nevada USA, Toronto Canada and Lisbon Portugal. ITOCO seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Plant Saving products and technologies.

CONTACT:

Michael Paul, C.E.T.

President & CEO

ITOCO INC

[email protected]

+1-800-805-1521

www.itoco.net

SOURCE: ITOCO Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/698613/Earth-Day-is-Every-Day-at-ITOCO-INC



