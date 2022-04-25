Telescope Launches Strategic Division for Industrial Chemical Manufacturing and Announces First Client

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Telescope Innovations Corp. ("Telescope" or the "Company") (CSE:TELI), a chemical technology company, announces the creation of "Telescope Industries", a branch of the Company dedicated to resolving process and manufacturing inefficiencies in the chemical industry. For its first project, Telescope Industries has been engaged by Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch"), a global engineering, project management, and professional services firm. Hatch has contracted Telescope to perform a series of physical chemistry studies leveraging Telescope's unique analytical toolsets.

"The service we are providing for Hatch addresses a notorious bottleneck in chemical development and manufacturing pipelines," explained Jason Hein, Telescope CEO. "Very few tools exist to fully map out the behavior of dynamic chemical systems like this, even though the data is indispensable for development and optimization. We are excited to bring Telescope's process analytical technology and expertise to meet this challenge, and we are pleased to see the growing industrial interest in Telescope's capabilities."

Beyond short-term revenue generation, this first contract and the establishment of Telescope Industries represent strategic advancements towards the Company's long-term goals. Specifically, these steps will position the Company as an industrially trusted partner-of-choice to resolve previously intractable challenges in the chemical sector.

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. A key area of application for these tools is the development of scalable manufacturing processes for mental health medicines in the under-utilized tryptamine class of compounds, including psychedelic therapeutics. Telescope also applies these toolsets to resolve inefficiencies in industrial process chemistry and manufacturing. Our aim is to bring modern chemical solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our teams can design and build. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient and innovative. We draw upon our 9,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

Find out more on www.hatch.com.

