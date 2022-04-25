Tectonic Announces Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital as Part of a C$3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF)(FSE: T15B) ("Tectonic" or the "Company") is excited to announce that strategic shareholder, Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat"), in association with renowned geologist, Dr. Quinton Hennigh, is anchoring a C$3,000,000 non-brokered private placement of units issued by Tectonic.

Tony Reda, President & CEO of Tectonic, stated, "Crescat's continued support of Tectonic has once again demonstrated the technical merits of our projects, the strength of the Company's durable partnerships, and the importance of sophisticated strategic shareholders, who understand the challenges and recognize the opportunities in the junior mining industry. As existing cornerstone shareholders in Tectonic, Crescat, and Quinton Hennigh need no introduction to investors, and their continued endorsement speaks to the work we have done to advance our properties and the value-creating programs we are targeting this year. Make no mistake: Tectonic's goal is to find a mine in an ethical and responsible manner that benefits our shareholders and stakeholders."

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Geologic and Technical Director of Crescat, stated, "Tectonic has assembled an enviable portfolio of high-quality gold projects in Alaska, all ready for drilling. They have a very strong technical team able to execute on multiple exploration campaigns, and importantly, they have a drill available for the 2022 season. We are fully supportive of their plans to drill at the Seventymile and Tibbs projects, both with exceptional potential for large-scale intrusive related and orogenic gold mineralization. Our participation in this financing shows our full commitment to the Company."

The Offering

The Company is conducting a non-brokered private placing of up to 50,000,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.06 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each unit is comprised of one common share of Tectonic and one-half common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable for a common share at an exercise price of C$0.10 and will expire two years from the closing date of the private placement.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if the volume-weighted average trading price of Tectonic's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is C$0.20 or greater for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days (whether or not trading occurs on all such days), Tectonic has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to 30 days from the date of issuance of a news release by Tectonic announcing the accelerated exercise period.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Tibbs and Seventymile properties and for general working capital. Closing is subject to customary conditions, including the conditional acceptance of the TSXV. All securities issuable under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

About Crescat

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado, which deploys tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's investment goals are to provide industry-leading absolute, and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks, and they apply their investment process across a mix of asset classes and strategies. Crescat is taking activist stakes in the precious metals exploration industry today as one of its key macro themes.

About Tectonic

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. Key members of the Tectonic team were involved with Kaminak Gold Corporation, the Company that raised C$165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery, and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory through to the completion of a bankable feasibility study before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont) for C$520 million in 2016. Tectonic is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of mineral resources from district-scale projects in politically stable jurisdictions that have the potential to host world-class orebodies.

Whether at home or at work, the Tectonic team is grounded on the following core values: passion, integrity, patience, focus, perseverance, honesty, fairness, accountability, respect and a play big mindset. The Company works for its shareholders and is committed to creating value for them.

To learn more about Tectonic, please click here.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Tony Reda, President & CEO of Tectonic, or Bill Stormont, Investor Relations, at toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at [email protected].

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

