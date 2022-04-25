Faraday Copper Upsizes Previously Announced Non-Brokered Equity Offering from $15 Million to $20 Million; and Announces Ticker Symbol Change to FDY

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (CSE:FDY) is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its private placement (the "Private Placement") of common shares of the Company announced on April 20, 2022. The Private Placement has increased from $15 million to $20 million, at an offering price of $0.80 per common share, due to strong demand.

Upon closing of the Private Placement, expected on or about May 5, 2022, the Company will issue up to 25,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.80 for total proceeds of approximately $20 million. The Private Placement was not subject to finders' fees or commissions.

Paul Harbidge, President and CEO, commented "I am pleased to see such strong demand across institutions and individual investors for our at-market financing, and I am delighted with the continued support of our key strategic investors, including the Lundin family, Murray Edwards, and Pierre Lassonde. Their collective experience in the energy and resources sector is of immense value to the Company as we advance our two assets, Copper Creek and Contact Copper."

Private Placement

The Company has increased its previously announced Private Placement offering of common shares at an offering price of $0.80 per common share, for aggregate proceeds of up to $20 million.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to receipt of all applicable approvals and other customary conditions to closing. Securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a Canadian securities law resale restriction period expiring on the date that is four months and one day after the closing date of the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company are expected to participate in the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to advance the Company's Copper Creek and Contact Copper projects as well as for general working capital purposes.

Name Change, Ticker Change, and Shareholder Information

The name change of the company to Faraday Copper Corp has been completed, and the Company is now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "FDY". In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the launch of a new website, www.faradaycopper.com.

Shareholders of the Company are not required to take any actions in connection with the name change as physical and Direct Registration System ("DRS") share certificates in the predecessor company name of CopperBank Resources Corp ("CopperBank") continue to be enforceable. Should a registered shareholder wish to exchange their share certificates of CopperBank into Faraday, they can action as follows:

For physical certificates, forward the share certificate(s) along with a cover letter requesting the change of the certificate into the new company name to Computershare at 100 University Avenue, 8 th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1;

Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1; Registered shareholders, who hold shares in a DRS form, can contact the Investor Centre number 1-800-564-6253 (CAD and US) or 514-982-7555 (International Direct Dial) to request a new DRS in the company name of Faraday to be mailed to them; and

Shareholders may also contact the Investor Centre (using the numbers above) to gain online access to their account allowing 24/7 self-serve access.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing two copper projects in The United States of America. The Company trades on the CSE under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

E-mail [email protected]

Website www.faradaycopper.com

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" and are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of CopperBank to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the proposed use of proceeds, the participation of certain individuals in the private placement and the anticipated amount to be raised under the Private Placement offering.

Although CopperBank believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way construed as guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include without limitation: market prices for metals; the conclusions of detailed feasibility and technical analyses; lower than expected grades and quantities of resources; receipt of regulatory approval; receipt of shareholder approval; mining rates and recovery rates; significant capital requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for commodities; fluctuations in rates of exchange; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which CopperBank does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, competition; loss of key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous peoples and other groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements, including those associated with the Copper Creek property; and uncertainties with respect to any future acquisitions by CopperBank. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks as well as "Risk Factors" included in CopperBank's disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedar.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. This press release is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an offering memorandum, an advertisement or a public offering of securities in CopperBank in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No securities commission or similar authority in Canada or in the United States has reviewed or in any way passed upon this press release, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. CopperBank does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on the CopperBank, readers should refer to www.sedar.com for the CopperBank's filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/698576/Faraday-Copper-Upsizes-Previously-Announced-Non-Brokered-Equity-Offering-from-15-Million-to-20-Million-and-Announces-Ticker-Symbol-Change-to-FDY



