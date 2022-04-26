Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

3 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will conduct its Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be made available.

What: The Eastern Company Annual Virtual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://agm.issuerdirect.com/eml

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
August Vlak or John L. Sullivan III
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



