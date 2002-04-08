Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

April 25, 2022
TUPELO, Miss., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation ( RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2022.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 118 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.9 billion and operates 196 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts:For MediaFor Financials:
John S. OxfordJames C. Mabry IV
Senior Vice PresidentExecutive Vice President
Director of MarketingChief Financial Officer
(662) 680-1219(662) 680-1281
[email protected][email protected]
