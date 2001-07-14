Wells Fargo Response to Press Conference on Unfounded Allegations

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC, Financial) today issued the following statement responding to comments made at a press conference by plaintiffs’ attorneys Ben Crump, Linda Friedman, and Suzanne Bish.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005718/en/

View of city buildings from above. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

“We are deeply disturbed by allegations of discrimination that we believe do not stand up to scrutiny. We are confident that we follow relevant government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) guidelines in our decision making and that our underwriting practices are consistently applied regardless of a customer’s race or ethnicity. These unfounded attacks on Wells Fargo stand in stark contrast to the company’s significant and long-term commitment to closing the minority homeownership gap.

In 2020, Wells Fargo was the largest bank lender for home mortgages to Black families and this is consistent with our performance over the last decade (2011 – 2020), in which the company helped as many Black families purchase homes as the next three largest bank lenders combined.

In addition:

Wells Fargo helped more Black homeowners refinance their mortgages in 2020 than any other bank.

The 83% increase in the company’s refinance loans to Black homeowners in 2020 compared with 2019 also was by far the biggest gain among the largest banks.

In 2021, Wells Fargo increased that total by 106% compared to 2020.

Minority homeownership and access to financing is a significant problem in this country, and Wells Fargo has been and remains committed to taking action to help close this and other racial equity gaps. In fact, earlier this month, the company announced a $210 million commitment to help minority families realize their dream of homeownership, including $150 million to lower mortgage rates and reduce refinancing costs for eligible homeowners who could benefit from a refinance product. This program goes beyond the usual lending programs and puts the company’s own money to work refinancing Black families’ homes.”

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: %40WellsFargo

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and business. Because forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that occur after that date. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, refer to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov

News Release Category: WF-CF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005718/en/