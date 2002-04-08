Activist Investing Announces 5.6% Ownership Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Activist Investing LLC (together with its affiliates, “Activist Investing” or “we”), today filed a Schedule 13D announcing its acquisition of approximately 5.6% of the common stock outstanding of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TTNP) (“TTNP” or the “Company”). David E. Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Activist Investing, issued the following statement:



“We invested in TTNP due to the Company’s stated intention to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives, including a possible reverse merger. We believe significant value can be unlocked at the Company and will be monitoring its developments with interest.”

