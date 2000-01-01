Apple Is Likely to Be a Future Dividend Aristocrat

Many shareholders of Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) hold the name because of its capital appreciation. The stock hasn’t disappointed as shares have climbed more than 350% over the past five years.

Apple’s stock is down 11% year to date as investors grapple with a number of headwinds, such as inflation levels not seen in decades, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine.

Those only focused on the short term might miss an important detail about the company: Apple has one of the safest dividends in the technology sector, maybe even the entire market.

Apple’s business generates an immense amount of profits and free cash flow that support a growing dividend. This is the type of company that should be a mainstay in a dividend growth investor’s portfolio.

This discussion will examine the company to see why I believe Apple is a future Dividend Aristocrat even as it is more than a decade away from having the necessary years of dividend growth to gain entrance into this exclusive group.

Company background and results history

Apple started its existence as a computer company, but has grown to be a leading provider of a variety of personal technology devices. The $2.6 trillion company has generated revenue of $378 billion over the last year.

In an industry full of revolutionary companies, Apple has been one of the most successful names ever. The company counts amongst its portfolio products the iPhone, Mac, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Apple has a services business that markets apps, music and subscriptions. In addition, the company offers consumers a way to complete financial transactions through its Apple Pay digital wallet service.

Once dependent on personal computers for revenue, customers can use the wide variety of Apple’s products to create an entire ecosystem for themselves. The company’s products are largely considered to be industry leaders. Together, they can be used to enhance the user experience as they can be interconnected.

Apple’s product lineup has made it one of the most successful companies in history. Top- and bottom-line performance reflects this success.

Revenue has a compound annual growth rate of nearly 10% over the last 10 fiscal years (the company’s fiscal year concludes on the last Saturday in September).

Earnings per share has a CAGR of 15.1% during this period as Apple has greatly reduced its share count over the years. The company has repurchased almost 5% of its share count annually over the past decade.

Net profit has compounded at a still impressive rate of 9.5% per year since fiscal year 2012. The profit margin has largely held steady over the last decade, so net profit growth has been driven by higher sales.

While the longer-term numbers are strong, it is the more recent results that should excite investors. Looking at just the last five years, revenue has a CAGR of 12.4%. Earnings per share have also increased 25% annually over the last half-decade, thanks in part to share repurchases. Net profit grew by more than 18% per year as the net profit margin improved 480 basis points to 25.9%.

Apple, for all of its long-term success, has really hit its stride over the past several years as revenue, earnings per share and net profit have all experienced an acceleration in growth rates. The company is simply selling more of its products and extracting more profit from its business.

Companies that are in growth mode for long periods of time don’t often see the fundamentals accelerate. It becomes increasingly harder to post high growth rates when starting from a higher base.

Apple is one of the few companies that has successfully pulled this off, positioning the company to pay a growing dividend.

Recession performance and dividend growth history

Growth companies in the technology sector don’t often perform well during recessionary environments, but the previous section showed that Apple is not like most companies.

Adjusting for stock splits, Apple’s adjusted earnings per share totals before, during and after the Great Recession are listed below:

2006 adjusted earnings per share: 8 cents

2007 adjusted earnings per share: 14 cents (75% increase)

2008 adjusted earnings per share: 19 cents (35.7% increase)

2009 adjusted earnings per share: 22 cents (15.8% increase)

2010 adjusted earnings per share: 54 cents (145.5% increase)

2011 adjusted earnings per share: 99 cents (83.3% increase)

2012 adjusted earnings per share: $1.58 (59.6% increase)

Apple experienced earnings growth of more than 57% for the 2007 to 2009 time period. Some might point to a slowdown in the growth rate over time as a mark against the company, but Apple returned to high-growth mode as soon as the recession was in the rearview mirror. Making this growth more impressive is that it was done largely without the aid of share repurchases as the company kept its share count stable until 2013.

For a more recent example of company performance under adverse conditions, consider the Covid-19 pandemic. For fiscal year 2020, which covered much of the worst of the pandemic, Apple grew revenue, net profit and earnings per share by 5.5%, 3.9% and 10.4%. Business did slow down, but, more importantly, did show growth even during a highly challenging period. The very next year saw revenue, net profit and earnings per share improve by 33.3%, 64.9% and 71% as the business rebounded extremely well from the prior year.

Apple didn’t pay a dividend during the last recession, but initiated its first payment in 2012. The company has now raised it for nine consecutive years. The dividend has more than doubled since 2013, resulting in a CAGR of 9.5% for the period. The five-year CAGR is 9%, showing investors the company has been fairly consistent about its dividend growth over both time periods. The company’s most recent increase was for 7.3% last year, which is still near the long-term average.

Coupled with its substantial share repurchase, Apple has been a very shareholder-friendly company.

Payout ratios and the impact of debt on future dividend growth

Apple’s business is a profit and free cash flow-producing machine. It is why buybacks and dividend growth has been so abundant over the years.

In fiscal 2021, Apple distributed 85 cents of dividends per share, while producing $5.61 of earnings per share for a payout ratio of 15%. Investors should see at least 88 cents of dividends per share this year. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts forecast the company will earn $6.17 per share, resulting in a projected payout ratio of 14% for fiscal year 2022. Since 2012, Apple has had an average payout ratio of 24%. Both last year and this year’s projected payout ratio are materially below the already very low long-term average.

Let’s consider free cash flow. The company distributed $14.5 billion in free cash flow last fiscal year while generating free cash flow of nearly $93 billion for a free cash flow payout ratio of 16%. The three prior years saw an average free cash flow payout ratio of 21%. Again, the most recent ratio is lower than the average.

Finally, lets look at the company’s debt to better understand how its obligations might impact future dividend growth.

The company had interest expense of $2.6 billion in its most recent fiscal year. Total debt stood at a $124.7 billion, equating to a weighted average interest rate of just 2.1%.

The table below shows where Apple’s weighted average interest rate would need to be before dividends wouldn’t be covered by free cash flow alone.

Source: Author’s calculations.

Apple’s weighted average interest rate would need to stretch above 65% before free cash flow failed to cover dividends.

With extremely low payout ratios and highly manageable levels of debt for a company of Apple’s size, it is unlikely that the company will not continue to increase its dividend.

Final thoughts

Dividend Aristocrats tend to have entrenched business models that produce enough profits and free cash flow to pay a growing dividend. These companies tend to have products and services that are needed by consumers even in economic downturns. They also have to have management teams willing to return capital to shareholders.

Apple checks all of these boxes and then some. The company’s ecosystem allows customers to use multiple products in tandem to enhance the user experience. This has helped to create a loyal following among Apple’s many customers.

Nearly all metrics have seen strong growth rates over the long term and most, if not all, have accelerated in the near term.

Apple’s capital returns have been very generous. The company can do this because of the amount of capital that the business generates, which has resulted in extremely low earnings and free cash flow payout ratios. Debt isn’t likely to impact dividend growth either given the amount of free cash flow that the company creates.

Combined together, these are the types of characteristics that will likely allow Apple to one day become a Dividend Aristocrat.