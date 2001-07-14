MediaAlpha To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 25, at 3:10 p.m. ET.

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 8, at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mediaalpha.com. Audio replays will be available for two weeks following the presentations at the same location.

