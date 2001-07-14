Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 of $195 million, or $1.27 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $314 million, or $1.90 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $207 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, “The first quarter results included $1.2 billion of growth in average non-PPP loans relative to the prior quarter, or an annualized growth rate of over 10%, and annualized growth rate of net interest income excluding PPP income of over 17%. Credit quality continued to show strength, with net charge-offs equaling an annualized 0.05% of average loans and a sequential quarter decline in nonaccrual loans of 7%, which were contributing factors in the reduction of the allowance for credit losses.”

“Higher operating costs were primarily the product of both a higher level of compensation increases resulting from a tight labor market and related inflationary pressures, together with increased incentive compensation accruals as a result of higher interest rates and stronger loan growth that are expected to produce improved performance through the remainder of the year. Our balance sheet is well positioned to generate stronger earnings in the higher interest rate environment we expect in coming quarters.”

For the full version of the Bank's 2022 first quarter earnings release, including financial schedules, please visit www.zionsbancorporation.com.

Supplemental Presentation and Conference Call

Zions has posted a supplemental presentation to its website, which will be used to discuss the first quarter results at 5:30 p.m. ET on April 25, 2022. Media representatives, analysts, investors, and the public are invited to join this discussion by calling (877) 709-8150 (domestic and international) and entering the passcode 13728972, or via on-demand webcast. A link to the webcast will be available on the Zions Bancorporation website at www.zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast of the conference call will also be archived and available for 30 days.

