Sonoco Names Weeks Head of Investor Relations

HARTSVILLE, S.C., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (: SON), a leading global sustainable packaging company, today announced that Lisa Weeks has been named Vice President of Investor Relations, reporting to Howard Coker, President and CEO. Weeks succeeds Roger Schrum, who previously announced his intent to retire after a 16-year career with Sonoco and a more than 30-year career interacting with the global investment community. Schrum will stay on through June to help with the transition.



“On behalf of the Sonoco family, we would like extend a heartfelt thank you to Roger for his many contributions through the years,” said Howard Coker, Sonoco President and Chief Executive Officer. “His passion for our Company, our industry and our community will be greatly missed. We wish him all the best in this new chapter in his life.”

“As the new Head of Investor Relations, Lisa brings a broad range of strategy, operations and investor relations experience which will benefit the Company as we continue to communicate the vision and value of Sonoco’s continued transformation with its shareholders and the financial community,” Coker added.

Weeks joins Sonoco from Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (: BHE) where she served as Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Chief Strategy Officer after serving in a number of roles in operations and corporate development. Previously, she held positions with Line-X and Teledyne Brown Engineering. She graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and earned a Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With net sales of $5.6 billion in 2021, the Company has 22,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 32 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com .

