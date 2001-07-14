Equitable Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of First Quarter 2022 Results

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Monday, May 9, 2022. The company will host a conference call webcast on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The conference call webcast, along with additional earnings materials, will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com.

To register for the conference call, please use this link:

EQH+First+Quarter+2022+Earnings+Call

After registering, you will receive an email confirmation including dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,200 employees and financial professionals, $908 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2021) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005867/en/