GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 25, 2022

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announces the following webcast:

What: Globe Life Inc. 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: April 28, 2022 @ 11 AM Eastern 10 AM Central

Where: https://app.webinar.net/aNWPQ1vnxAR

Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com under the Calls & Meetings page under "Annual Meeting of Shareholders".

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

favicon.png?sn=DA35233&sd=2022-04-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-announces-2022-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301532266.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

