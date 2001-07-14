HanesBrands Announces Progress Toward 2030 Global Sustainability Goals Impacting People, Planet and Product

HanesBrands+Inc., a global leader in iconic apparel brands, is releasing its 2021+Sustainability+Summary+Report outlining progress and plans toward reaching aggressive sustainability goals by 2030.

“At HanesBrands, sustainability is integrated into everything we do — from our iconic brands to sourcing our materials to manufacturing our great products,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands. “We’re proud of our leadership in this area, and we know there is more to do. Most importantly, I want to thank our 59,000 passionate associates for the progress we’ve made so far and for their continued commitment to creating a more comfortable world for every body.”

2021 Sustainability Summary Report Highlights

%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3EPeople%3C%2Fspan%3E

1.4 million lives impacted by HanesBrands’ philanthropic initiatives and associate and community programs

9.4 million items of essential clothing donated to 80 organizations

49% of U.S. leaders at senior manager level and above are women

%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3EPlanet%3C%2Fspan%3E

11% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions*; set science-based emissions reduction targets for 2030

48% of electricity came from renewable sources

92% of waste diverted from landfills

%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3EProduct%3C%2Fspan%3E

61% sustainable cotton used in HanesBrands products

15% reduction in single-use plastics*

5% reduction in packaging weight*

*2019 serves as a baseline for the report

“By setting challenging goals and reporting against our progress, we are showing our commitment to sustainable practices and continuing our long history of acting responsibly, ethically and with transparency,” said Chris Fox, HanesBrands’ chief sustainability officer. “This includes impacting the lives of millions of people, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, moving toward 100% sustainably sourced cotton and ensuring we have a diverse and inclusive team around the world.”

In late 2020, HanesBrands announced sustainability+goals around three pillars: People, Planet and Product.

In 2021, HanesBrands announced its Full+Potential+growth+plan, including a commitment to building a more sustainable business, as well as investment in the company’s associates.

HanesBrands continues to monitor progress against its 2030 global sustainability goals. Learn more about HanesBrands’ commitments at HBISustains.com.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 59,000 associates in 33 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

