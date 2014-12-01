Ron Muhlenkamp's 1st-Quarter Letter

“The times they are a-changin’.” *

Inflation appears to be here to stay. The US inflation rate in February (latest data available) as measured by year-over-year change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 7.9% (up from 7% the end of December). Inflation measured this way has been above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target since March 2021. Responding to higher inflation the Federal Reserve flipped from encouraging inflation to discouraging inflation. Specifically, they raised the Federal Funds rate .25% in March and are expected to continue increasing the Federal Funds rate for the next 18 months or so. They have also ended their bond purchasing program and have begun discussing reducing their holdings of bonds.

Thus, interest rates are rising. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond on 28 March was 2.56% (up from 2% at the end of December) and the average rate on new 30-year fixed rate mortgages for a conforming borrower was 4.56% (up from 3.2% in December). You’ll notice that both the 30-year Treasury yield and the mortgage rate are significantly below the rate of inflation – so both the Federal Government and homebuyers can borrow today and repay the loan with dollars whose value has declined at a faster rate than payments have accrued. This arrangement, where inflation-adjusted borrowing rates are negative, rewards the borrower at the expense of the lender. We discussed this in greater depth in Memo 140 which we published in October 2021.

As you probably already know, bond yields move in the opposite direction of bond prices. Thus, rising bond yields means falling bond prices. If you held a Treasury Bond that matures in 30 years on 31 December 2021 you’ve seen its price fall by roughly 10% in three months. The S&P 500 Total Return Index has fallen 4.3% over the same time frame. Reflect on that for a moment. Over the last three months “safe” treasuries have declined twice as much as “risky” stocks. Our fear is that the rules of thumb developed by investors over the last 30 years, a period of declining interest rates, will continue to be applied by investors going forward EVEN THOUGH THE CONDITIONS THAT MADE THEM TRUE NO LONGER EXIST. Bonds are no longer “safe.” A 60% bond 40% stock portfolio is no longer “conservative.” We can’t say it any plainer than that.

We expect inflation will impact stocks as well. Inflation will obviously raise the input costs for businesses, many of which will struggle to pass those higher costs along to their customers – reducing their profitability. For those companies that rely on external capital for their growth, or even continued operations, they will find the cost of capital increasing and perhaps becoming less available. In general, we expect profitability to decline and price-to-earnings ratios (P/E ratio) to contract.

This dynamic appears to be unfolding before our eyes. Inflation and rising interest rates have proved to be the pin that popped the bubble in growth stocks. Starting last summer, most of the very popular growth stocks have experienced sharp price declines of up to 80 to 90%. While some of those stocks have reached reasonable valuations many others remain quite expensive. We are spending a fair bit of time looking for investments in this subset of the market but so far, we’ve kept our wallet in our pocket. We think there is more pain to come for these stocks.

The reappearance of US inflation is not the only potential seismic shift in the investing environment. I think four other shifts may prove to be significant going forward:

First, companies are shifting from optimizing efficiency in their supply chains to improving the reliability of their supply chains. Twenty-five years ago, companies built their new plant in China to take advantage of cheaper labor. Twelve years ago, companies built their new plant in China because that’s where the incremental demand for their products was coming from. Tomorrow companies will build a new plant where they can be more confident in its ability to continue to function under adverse circumstances—reducing shipping links and emphasizing reliable political jurisdictions. The change won’t be dramatic, but over time it will significantly restructure how and where goods are produced. The shift in this direction started with the Trump tariffs, was turbocharged by COVID-19 related lockdowns, and has been re-emphasized by the Russia-Ukraine War. As an example, I just read an article today which discussed Chinese suppliers to American companies looking to build plants in Mexico at the request of their customers. Another recent example is Intel’s decision to build new computer chip plants in Ohio instead of relying on manufacturers in Taiwan for their supply. So, to a small degree we are already seeing this occur. We believe this represents the early days of a new trend.

Second, China is in the beginning stages of dealing with its over-reliance on property development for growth. Several large property developers are in the slow-motion process of failing; property prices are falling, and the government is doing its best to manage the fallout. So far, things are under control. Things may, or may not, get out of hand, but the growth mechanism China has relied on for 30 years is now finished and a new one must be found. If history is any guide, it may take a while for a new source of demand to supplant the old one. Again, this isn’t something we are predicting, it is something we are observing: and we think it will turn out to be meaningful. As an aside, our conclusion a year ago that Chinese stocks had become uninvestable appears to have been timely.

Third, the international role of the dollar as the trading currency of choice and the role of US Treasuries as a reserve for foreign central banks are being challenged. Saudi Arabia is considering allowing China to purchase oil with Renminbi (China’s currency) – potentially reducing the demand for dollars as a trading currency. Nearly simultaneously central banks holdings of US treasuries as a reserve has just gotten a lot less attractive in the wake of the US freezing Russia’s dollar reserves after the invasion of the Ukraine. What good are savings you can’t access when the emergency comes? We expect central banks will think very hard about the assets they hold as reserves and may shift their holdings. Equally interesting were two decisions by Russia last week. First they are now requiring that “unfriendly countries (meaning the European Union) pay for natural gas shipments in Rubles (the Russian currency) not Euro (the European Union’s currency). Second their central bank has declared they will buy gold at a fixed Ruble rate—which looks like a gold peg to me. The Euro used to be the “hard currency” and the Ruble was only good inside of Russia. Are we seeing that reverse before our eyes? These developments raise many, many questions in our minds. We have no conclusions yet, but it certainly seems as if some long-standing assumptions are getting challenged when it comes to the international role of currencies.

Fourth. Western Europe is now dealing with the consequences of past energy and defense policies. An emphasis on solar and wind energy created a fragile power grid that fell short in the winter of ’21-’22 when the wind was lighter than normal and natural gas prices skyrocketed. The Russian invasion of the Ukraine brought home the reality that European reliance on Russian natural gas and the poor state of Western European militaries severely constrained the ability of European governments to shape their response to Russian aggression. Now Western Europe is quickly declaring natural gas and nuclear power “green” energy and scrambling to diversify away from Russian sources while simultaneously pledging to increase defense spending and revamp their armed forces. Quite the turn of events in a very short time.

We think these changes are large and will likely be long lasting. In many respects the near future will not be like the immediate past and it will be important to shift investing strategies to adapt to the changes. In short, we think the investing environment is changing.

How is this thinking reflected in our process and portfolios? Most obviously we continue to think bonds on anything but a very short-term basis are unlikely to grow your wealth. Bonds went from being potential losers to being actual losers, and we think that trend continues until the government gets serious about fighting inflation – which they haven’t done yet. (It may take an election cycle or two. We probably have to hire politicians who campaigned on the promise to fight inflation in order to get it done). We’ve also changed the assumed inflation in Ron’s valuation model which we use to evaluate companies. In general, this gives us a lower valuation for companies and means fewer stocks look attractive when we compare our estimate of their value to their current price. Last summer we observed that our tech holdings had both gotten above our assessment of fair value and were losing their upward momentum—so we reduced our holdings in those companies. We also observed that energy companies had gotten very disciplined about spending money on new sources of supply for a variety of reasons. This meant the supply of oil and gas is unlikely to grow even as demand returns after the COVID induced restrictions end. This seemed an attractive opportunity and we invested in a couple of energy companies. This shift in our portfolio over the last six to nine months has worked out pretty well so far.

As always, if you have questions, give us a call. We’d love to hear from you.

*Bob Dylan, 1964

CPI – The Consumer Price Index (“CPI”) measures the average change in prices over time that consumers pay for a basket of goods and services, commonly known as inflation. One cannot invest directly in an index.

S&P 500® Index – The S&P 500® Index is a widely recognized, unmanaged index of common stock prices. The S&P 500® Index is weighted by market value and its performance is thought to be representative of the stock market as a whole. One cannot invest directly in an index.

The comments made in this letter are opinions and are not intended to be investment advice or a forecast of future events.

Refer to the SMA All-Cap Value Fact Sheet for the Top 20 Holdings and performance data as of the most recent quarter-end.