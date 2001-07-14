Ecovyst to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services, announced today that it will conduct a conference call and audio-only webcast on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its first quarter 2022 financial results.

Investors may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 1 (800) 909-7113 (domestic) or 1 (785) 830-1914 (international) and use the participant code ECVTQ122.

An audio-only live webcast of the conference call and presentation materials can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ecovyst.com. A replay of the conference call/webcast will be made available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ecovyst.com%2Fevents-presentations.

About Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications; and Catalyst Technologies provides finished silica catalysts and catalyst supports necessary to produce high strength and high stiffness plastics and, through its Zeolyst joint venture, supplies zeolites used for catalysts that remove nitric oxide from diesel engine emissions as well as sulfur from fuels during the refining process.

