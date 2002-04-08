Par Pacific Appoints Richard Creamer as Executive Vice President, Refining and Logistics

HOUSTON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced the appointment of Richard Creamer as Executive Vice President, Refining and Logistics. Creamer most recently served as Vice President and Refinery Manager for HF Sinclair Corporation for its El Dorado, Kansas refinery. Prior to that, he served as the Vice President and Refinery Manager for Par Pacific at the Kapolei, Hawaii refinery.



“Richard not only has led several refinery and petrochemical locations throughout his career, he has led our largest refining operation,” said William Pate, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His ability to listen, communicate, motivate, and build productive relationships throughout the organization in conjunction with his extensive knowledge of Par Pacific made him the best candidate to move us into the future as we grow our refining and logistics organization.”

Prior to joining Par Pacific, Creamer served in a variety of operations and engineering leadership roles throughout the Texas Gulf Coast with Flint Hills Resources, Invista, LyondellBasell, and Koch Industries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Texas Tech University.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific’s strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex, niche markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 29 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

