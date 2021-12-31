Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 25, 2022

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on the Partnership's website www.hoeghlngpartners.com under the "SEC Filings" section or on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Partnership at:

Höegh LNG Partners LP
Canon's Court
22 Victoria Street
Hamilton HM 12
Bermuda
Tel: +1 (441) 298-3300
E-mail: [email protected]

Contact:
The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-announces-availability-of-its-form-20-f-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2021-301532469.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP

WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

