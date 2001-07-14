CoStar Group Appoints David Mele as President of LoopNet

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) – a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets today proudly announced the appointment of David Mele as the new President of LoopNet.

LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked mobile and online commercial real estate marketplace, connecting tenants and investors to commercial real estate available for sale and lease. As President, Mele will be responsible for the overall business strategy, sales, product management, marketing and extending LoopNet’s success internationally.

“Over the past several years, LoopNet has grown into the largest commercial real estate marketplace in the world, and we’re excited to bring on David Mele to oversee the company during these times of staggering growth,” said Andrew Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CoStar Group. “With decades of experience, David has a proven track record of building and growing successful online marketplaces and we are confident that he will take LoopNet to the next level.”

David Mele joined CoStar Group in May 2021 as part of the Homes.com acquisition where he successfully served as President of Homes.com since 2014. As President, Mele played an integral part of the company’s acquisition by CoStar Group in May 2021.

Prior to joining Homes.com, David served as publisher of The Virginian-Pilot, the largest daily metro newspaper in Virginia, and president of Pilot Media, a diversified media company based in Norfolk, Virginia. He also served as general manager of Pilot Interactive, where he was responsible for online and digital operations including PilotOnline.com, HamptonRoads.com, online vertical marketplaces for homes, jobs, and autos, and a digital services division that delivered search engine marketing, social media and web development solutions. Mele began his career with Accenture, a global management consulting and technology services company, where he worked with a number of Fortune 100 companies on new product development and innovation.

