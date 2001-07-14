SILVERBOW RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates SilverBow Resources, Inc. - SBOW

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Sundance Energy, Inc. to SilverBow Resources, Inc. (“the Company”) (NYSE: SBOW). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, SilverBow would acquire all of the assets of Sundance Energy and certain of its affiliates for a total purchase price of $354 million, consisting of $225 million in cash and 4.1 million shares of SilverBow common stock. KSF is seeking to determine whether the transaction and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

