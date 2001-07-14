Accenture Announces Accenture Song

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced that Accenture Interactive will now go to market as Accenture Song. The move reflects the company’s post-pandemic world-class services that reinvent customer connections, sales, commerce and marketing and business innovation to meet clients’ accelerated demand for business growth through sustained customer relevance at the ever-changing speed of life.

Building on Accenture’s longstanding culture of change, the name Accenture Song conveys an enduring and universal form of human craft, connection, inspiration, technical prowess and experience —unleashing the imagination and ideas of its people to deliver tangible results.

“Accenture Song symbolizes the post pandemic growth journey we’re on with our clients,” said David Droga, CEO and creative chairman, Accenture Song. “Since its infancy, Accenture Interactive has helped clients build and grow their business by being experience-led. Today’s needs are strikingly different. To capture the next waves of growth, businesses now need to operate at the speed of life, perpetually demonstrating their relevance to their customers, their people and the world at-large.

We have the best talent in the business — people who will help shape the futures of many industries. Combining the forces of creativity and technology help us not only see problems differently, but also solve them with simplicity and scale. As Accenture Song, our opportunities are boundless, both for our clients and for our people,” added Droga.

Soon-to-be published research from Accenture Song found that nearly 90% of C-suite executives say that the current needs of customers and employees are changing faster than leaders can change their businesses, emphasizing the demand for new growth models.

“The pandemic fundamentally changed how B2C and B2B companies must engage with customers and employees; the speed at which they need to operate and innovate; and the opportunities to create new products, services and growth models,” said Julie Sweet, chairman and chief executive officer, Accenture. “The companies that will lead in the next decade will undertake total enterprise reinvention, and Accenture Song is uniquely operating at the intersection of creativity, technology, intelligence and industry to help our clients reinvent connections and meaningful experiences, including in the metaverse continuum, sales, commerce, marketing and new business platforms. From idea to build to operate with strategic managed services, we are enabling our clients to access ideas, talent and results much faster.”

Accenture Song — which is projected to hit $14 billion in revenue by the end of FY22 (August 31, 2022) — works with future-facing brands including Coinbase, General Mills’ Blue Buffalo and Shiseido. Additionally, Accenture Song is teaming with Capri Holdings, a global fashion, luxury group consisting of the iconic brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors to translate its rich in-store luxury shopping experience to a digital experience that aligns with the unique desires of their customers and accelerate sustainable growth.

Accenture Song continues to be on the leading edge of harnessing the on-going technology revolution with its deep understanding of customers and enterprises to create new growth frontiers and opportunities. Most recently, it announced the Accenture Metaverse+Continuum services — with deeply skilled professionals and market-leading capabilities to design, execute and operate clients’ metaverse journeys.

Our more than 40 acquisitions from over the past decade will begin to go to market as Accenture Song to strengthen our synergies in product innovation, experience design, marketing and commerce. Droga5 will continue to operate under its own brand name.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Song accelerates growth and value for our clients through sustained customer relevance. Our capabilities span ideation to execution: growth, product and experience design; technology and experience platforms; creative, media and marketing strategy; and campaign, content and channel orchestration. With strong client relationships and deep industry expertise, we help our clients operate at the speed of life through the unlimited potential of imagination, technology and intelligence.

