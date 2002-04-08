Embark Trucks Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark Trucks, Inc. ( EMBK) (“Embark”), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, will announce its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after close of market.



The Company will host an earnings call at 2:00pm PDT/5:00pm EDT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the Embark website at https://investors.embarktrucks.com.

About Embark

Embark Trucks, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Embark Technology, Inc. ( EMBK), is an autonomous vehicle company building the software powering autonomous trucks, focused on improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the nearly $730 billion a year trucking market. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA since its founding in 2016, Embark is America’s longest-running self-driving truck program. The company partners with some of the largest shippers and carriers in the nation, collectively representing over 38,000 trucks.

Embark’s mission is to realize a world where consumers pay less for the things they need, drivers stay close to the homes they cherish, and roads are safer for the people we love. To learn more about Embark, visit embarktrucks.com.